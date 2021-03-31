JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €71.88 ($84.56) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a 1 year high of €72.84 ($85.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

