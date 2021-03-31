JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $51.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.33.

Plug Power stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 169.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

