JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,420

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,012 ($39.35).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,976 ($38.88) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,860.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,697.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of £9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,602 ($20.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,113 ($40.67).

In related news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99). Also, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.