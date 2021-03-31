JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) to Overweight

Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GALXF opened at $1.92 on Monday. Galaxy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

About Galaxy Resources

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

