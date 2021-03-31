JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Critical Comparison

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 3.31 $36.43 billion $10.48 14.74 Truist Financial $14.66 billion 5.39 $3.22 billion $4.37 13.45

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Truist Financial. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 19.16% 10.85% 0.83% Truist Financial 16.95% 7.76% 0.96%

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 2 5 16 0 2.61 Truist Financial 0 8 10 0 2.56

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus price target of $136.69, indicating a potential downside of 11.52%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $50.93, indicating a potential downside of 13.36%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Truist Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including corporate strategy and structure advisory, and equity and debt markets capital-raising services, as well as loan origination and syndication; wholesale payments and cross-border financing; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, investment banking, and asset management to small business, large and midsized corporations, local governments, and nonprofit clients; and commercial real estate banking services to investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, as well as to office, retail, industrial, and affordable housing properties. The AWM segment offers multi-asset investment management solutions across equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds to institutional clients and retail investors; and retirement products and services, brokerage, custody, trusts and estates, loans, mortgages, deposits, and investment management products. The company also provides ATM, online and mobile, and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 2,781 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

