Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

NYSE:KSU opened at $259.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $115.90 and a 1-year high of $260.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.87.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.