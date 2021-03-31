KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.54

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

