KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of KB stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

