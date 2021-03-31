KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,442 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $173.49. 14,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $90.36 and a 52-week high of $175.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.