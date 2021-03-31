KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,221 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.08. The company had a trading volume of 567,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,949. The company has a market capitalization of $467.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

