KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 54,911 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 482.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,221. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.