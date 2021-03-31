KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.55 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in 3M by 395.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in 3M by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 14.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in 3M by 196.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 135,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

