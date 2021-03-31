KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 13,926 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $116.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,156. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.