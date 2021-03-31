Kevin M. Palma Sells 9,891 Shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ENGlobal stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.16 million, a PE ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal Co. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

