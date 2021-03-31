KeyCorp Comments on Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

SWKS opened at $178.51 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day moving average is $157.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

