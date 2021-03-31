Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.67 and last traded at $61.71. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 428,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Kirby alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in Kirby by 184.5% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after buying an additional 1,583,046 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $35,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,458,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,559,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.