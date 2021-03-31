Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Kirin (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TSGTF opened at $8.79 on Monday. Kirin has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.52.

About Kirin

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

