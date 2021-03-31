Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €11.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €11.10 ($13.06) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.62 ($11.31).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday, hitting €10.60 ($12.47). The company had a trading volume of 432,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €3.10 ($3.65) and a 52 week high of €10.30 ($12.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -9.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.27.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

