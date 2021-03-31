KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KNYJY opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.