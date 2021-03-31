Kowal Investment Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 955,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

