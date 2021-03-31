Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. 611,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,112,081. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

