Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 264,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

