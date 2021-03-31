Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KRKNF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.60.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

