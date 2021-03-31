KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.49

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 15093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KT. Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in KT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in KT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in KT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

