Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 302,066 shares.The stock last traded at $37.40 and had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KYMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,276.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,723,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

