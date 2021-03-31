L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.