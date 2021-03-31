Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 907 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 23,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

NYSE HON traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $217.60. 53,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

