Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 1,318 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,731,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $221.74. The stock had a trading volume of 23,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,483. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day moving average is $204.72. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.