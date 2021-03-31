Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 202 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.31. The stock had a trading volume of 96,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $354.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.14 and a 200 day moving average of $336.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

