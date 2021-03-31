Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 2,322 Shares of International Flavors & Fragran (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragran (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragran were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International Flavors & Fragran stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,637. International Flavors & Fragran has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Separately, TheStreet raised International Flavors & Fragran from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

