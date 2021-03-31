Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 267 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Laffer Tengler Investments trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Target were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $199.66. The stock had a trading volume of 111,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,360. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.85 and a 200-day moving average of $174.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.