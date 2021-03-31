Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $222.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

