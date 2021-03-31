Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 283,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 484,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,993,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $150.01 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

