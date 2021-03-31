Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $18.48 on Monday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

