Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 78.1% in March

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. 35,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,486. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNVGY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

