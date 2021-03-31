Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives $9.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 727,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $847.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

