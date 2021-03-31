Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.00

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 157267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

The stock has a market cap of $571.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

About Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

