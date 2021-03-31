Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.78 million and a P/E ratio of -77.59. Ten Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 243 ($3.17).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

