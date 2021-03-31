LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.34 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 110 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.34.

About LiDCO Group Plc (LID.L) (LON:LID)

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides LiDCOunity, a hemodynamic monitor to support clinical decision making; LiDCOrapid, a monitor that analyses the blood pressure waveform to provide information in surgical and critically ill patients to help with fluid and drug management; LiDCOview that offers clinical researchers and users with beat-to-beat hemodynamic data; LiDCOplus, a hemodynamic monitor, which provides assessment of the hemodynamic status of critical care and surgery patients; and accessories, including blood pressure modules.

