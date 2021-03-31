Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce sales of $70.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $78.20 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $209.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $354.37 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $422.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.12 million.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

LSPD stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 617,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,126. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

