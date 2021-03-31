Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $618,107.44

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $618,107.44 and $3,030.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00633116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

