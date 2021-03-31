Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.