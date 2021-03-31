Linda Stinson Sells 217,615 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Research analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELVT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

