Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0416 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $488.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00046421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.00636295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.