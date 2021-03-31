Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Update

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 214,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $667,782.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400,010 shares of company stock worth $4,187,309. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 692,818 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 117.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.