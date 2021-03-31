Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTMCF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 221,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,650. Lithium Chile has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

