LockTrip (LOC) Trading Up 43.3% This Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00010645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $93.08 million and $247,575.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

