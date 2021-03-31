LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,831 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPCE opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

