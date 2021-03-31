LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 490.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1,062.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 507.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,441 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 391.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 414.2% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.