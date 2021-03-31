LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

MLN opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

